🔥Tottenham players confident they have the attacking 'quality' to overturn Champions League tie with RB Leipzig🔥

Tottenham players still believe they have enough attacking firepower in the squad to overturn their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig.

Spurs fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night as Timo Werner’s second half penalty handed the Bundesliga side the advantage ahead of the second leg in three-weeks time.

Tottenham’s attack, which was already without Harry Kane, was blunted further in the lead up with Heung-min Son undergoing surgery on a fractured arm.

But Harry Winks believes that, despite their injuries, Spurs have the quality to progress.

“We’ve obviously lost some important players in the final third for us but we’ve got to find ways of creating chances and scoring chances and I’m sure we can do that,” Winks told reporters.

“We have a lot of quality in the side and a lot of goals still in the team. We can create chances and opportunities but we it’s important that when we get those chances we take them.”

Captain Hugo Lloris – who himself missed a large portion of the season with a dislocated elbow – insists that Spurs must focus on ‘the basics’ while their options are depleted.

He said: “We don’t have to talk about Harry, about Son – there were a lot of injured players this season – and we had to deal with that. In a difficult situation you have to try and stick with the basics, with the foundation of your team, and that what we try to do.”

In Pictures | Tottenham vs RB Leipzig – 19-02-2020 – Champions League

Toby Alderweireld added: “We don’t have to stare blind on one result – we created a couple of chances against a very good opponent so we have to work hard and obviously as a team [in the second leg].”