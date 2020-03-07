🔥Tottenham player ratings: Tanguy Ndombele and Oliver Skipp hauled off before Giovani Lo Celso impress🔥

Tottenham earned a much-needed point at Burnley on Saturday to end their losing run.

Dan Kilpatrick was at Turf Moor to run the rule over Jose Mourinho’s men…

Hugo Lloris 6

Back after missing two games with a thigh problem, Lloris made a shaky start, spilling Rodriguez’s shot at Wood’s feet for the opening goal. Thereafter showed safe hands as Burnley peppered his goal with pot-shots and made a crucial late save to deny Vyrdra.

Davinson Sanchez 5

The Colombian was often rash and clumsy up against Burnley’s front two and it was no surprise when he was booked by Jon Moss in the second half. Looked exhausted by the end.

Eric Dier 7

Dier repaid Mourinho’s faith in him with a composed performance after a turbulent 72 hours. Playing in a back three in the first half and in midfield after the break, he looked energetic and made a crucial saving challenge to deny Vydra a certain goal.

Toby Alderweireld 6

Initially looked rusty after two matches on the bench but got better as the match progressed against a physical Burnley attack. Smashed a decent effort over the bar in the second half.

Japhet Tanganga 5

Struggled to make any real inroads as a right wing-back, managing just two crosses in total. His versatility is an asset, however.

Jan Vertonghen 6

Like Tanganga, left wing-back Vertonghen was marginalised in the first half and saw little of the ball but he was more enterprising after the break and had a good shot blocked after a surge forward.

Tanguy Ndombele 4

The club-record signing lasted just 45 minutes in another forgettable outing. He offered little and looked off the pace, admittedly in common with all his teammates.

Oliver Skipp 4

After shining against Norwich midweek, the 20-year-old kept his place but was hooked at half-time after a subdued and jittery 45 minutes. His only notable contribution was clearing a Rodriguez header off the line to prevent a certain Burnley opener.

Erik Lamela 6

It’s easy to see why Mourinho loves the Argentine, who showed more fight than anyone and won Spurs’ penalty with a slick touch away from Mee. Booked after 20 minutes for a slide on McNeil and tested Pope with a Spurs’ only shot in anger in the first half. All that said, his decision-making in the box was poor and he wasted more than one opening.

Steven Bergwijn 5

After such a positive start to life at Spurs, Bergwijn understandably looks shot and struggled to make any inroads or impact here.

Dele Alli 6

Isolated and abject in the first half, Dele showed character to step up and score from the penalty spot after 50 minutes. He improved after the goal and went close with an effort into the side-netting as Spurs pushed for a winner.

Substitutes

Giovani Lo Celso, 7: Could barely have made a faster impact, playing in Lamela to win the penalty minutes after his half-time introduction. Makes everyone around him play better and is Spurs’ most important player – at least until Kane and Son return.

Lucas Moura, 6: Made a difference after coming on at half-time, offering some pace and directness in the final third.

Serge Aurier, 5: Replaced Lamela as Spurs went in search of a winner, and played high up the pitch. His crossing was wasteful and he didn’t make an impression.​