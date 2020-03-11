🔥Tottenham player ratings: Serge Aurier and Harry Winks sum up a frustrating Champions League exit🔥

Tottenham, last year’s runners-up, crashed out of the Champions League before the quarter-finals by going down 3-0 on the night to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Dan Kilpatrick was at the Red Bull Arena to run the rule over Jose Mourinho’s men…

Hugo Lloris 3

Desperately weak for both Sabitzer’s goals and jittery or static whenever called upon. For all his pedigree, the Spurs captain has a history of making mistakes in big games and it will be interesting to see if Mourinho backs him long-term, as Mauricio Pochettino did.

Japhet Tanganga 6

Bailed out by his pace on more than one occasion and showed more plenty of fight in the biggest game of his career to date. Will go down as one of the few positives from this wretched Spurs season.

(PA)

Eric Dier 5

No match for Leipzig’s speedy front three and nearly guilty of an awful mistake when he fired a clearance straight into Schick, forcing Lloris into a save. Tried to bring the ball out from the back when possible.

Toby Alderweireld 5

Slow to react to a loose ball ahead of Sabitzer’s opener and not his usual calm self when he should have been mentoring young Sessegnon. Occasionally looked terrified of Werner’s pace and his decision-making was poor.

Serge Aurier 4

Also at fault for Leipzig’s second goal after a poor clearing header and generally at his unpredictable worst. Nearly forced Upamecano into an own-goal with a low cross in one of Spurs’ better openings.

(AP)

Harry Winks 4

A disappointing evening for Spurs midfield lynchpin, who struggled to have any influence on the game and grew increasingly frustrated. Booked for a tactical foul towards the end of the first half.

Giovani Lo Celso 6

Probably the best of a bad bunch, Lo Celso had Spurs’ only real effort of note with a low shot turned away by Gulacsi and created a couple of openings with diagonal passes for Aurier and Sessesgnon either side of half-time.

Ryan Sessegnon 5

Struggled to make any sort of impact in the first half but managed to get behind on a couple of occasions after the break. Booked early on which made his job harder defensively.

(AP)

Erik Lamela 5

Fit to start for the second time in four days, Lamela looked in good condition, which was about the best you could say about his performance. Lacked sharpness and took too many touches.

Lucas Moura 6

The star of Amsterdam was unable to repeat his heroics here but it was not for the lack of trying. Full of willing, if often directionless, running, Lucas made Spurs’ best opening for Dele with a burst down the left flank.

Dele Alli 6

Deserves credit for his efforts and can feel aggrieved at the lack of protection from the referee, as he was fouled repeatedly by Leipzig. Fluffed his big chance in the second half with a tame effort from Lucas’ cut back.

(REUTERS)

Substitutes

Gedson Fernandes, 6: Gave Lo Celso a breather and at least managed a shot on target, which was easily gathered by Gulacsi.​

Malachi Fagan-Walcott, N/A: The only real positive from the night was a stoppage-time debut for the defender, who ran out in the Champions League a day shy of his 18th birthday.​