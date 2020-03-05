🔥Tottenham player ratings: Michel Vorm clanger costs Spurs as Giovani Lo Celso impresses again🔥

Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties to Norwich City on Wednesday, ending the club’s most realistic chance of winning silverware for another season.

Dan Kilpatrick was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to run the rule over Jose Mourinho’s players…

Michel Vorm 4

Making his first appearance in over 500 days, Vorm was guilty of an all-too-predictable blunder to gift Norwich an equaliser, parrying McLean’s effort in the path of Drmic. He nearly spilled Rupp’s effort over the line in the first half, too. Threatened to redeem himself by saving McLean’s penalty but the damage was done.

Serge Aurier 7

The Ivorian was unlucky to have a shot blocked on the line at the end of normal time, which would surely have been the winner, and was one of Spurs’ biggest attacking threats as they went in search of a winner.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Davinson Sanchez 6

The Colombian was sloppy in possession but was committed defensively and covered plenty of ground, particularly as Spurs pushed for a second goal.

Eric Dier 7

An encouraging performance which added credence to Dier’s desire to play at centre-half permanently. Made a number of crucial interventions, including blocking Vrancic’s goal-bound effort in the first half. Scored from the spot.

Jan Vertonghen 6

Having been close to tears in the last FA Cup appearance against Southampton, Vertonghen was much improved at left-back. He opened the scoring with a towering header and made a number of forays forward. But struggled against the pacy Aarons 1v1.

(Getty Images)

Harry Winks 6

Tidy and energetic in the double-pivot but often only looks as good as his midfield partner, and was seemed less assured next to Skipp than Giovani Lo Celso. Replaced by Ndombele towards the end of normal time as he tired.

Oliver Skipp 7

Skipp did his chances of more football no harm at all on his first start under Mourinho with a tidy and tenacious display in the double-pivot. He notably won a crucial sliding tackle in the build-up to the opening goal. Brought down Cantwell in a dangerous position in the second half but full of energy to the last.

Lucas Moura 6

Scampered around with more awareness than usual in the first half, setting up an early chance for Lo Celso and should have scored after dispossessing Vrancic in the box. Faded and was replaced with what looked like cramp.

(REUTERS)

Giovani Lo Celso 7

Playing No.10, the Argentine ran the show in the opening 20 minutes and often looked a class above the other 21 players, particularly when dribbling. Delivered the perfect free-kick for Vertonghen’s goal and tested Krul in extra-time. Scored his penalty.

Steven Bergwijn 5

The Dutchman looked jaded and struggled to influence the game as he was well-shackled by pacy Norwich full-backs Aarons and Lewis. No surprised when he was hooked early in the second half.

Dele Alli 5

After an encouraging performance against Wolves as a false No.9, Dele struggled to influence this game. Finished the first half with the fewest touches of any Spurs outfield player. Replaced by Parrott at the start of extra-time.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Substitutes

Gedson Fernandes, 6: An enthusiastic and encouraging showing from the Portuguese – but for the decisive penalty miss. Playing left wing, Gedson showed his willingness to shoot within seconds of coming on and should have buried a late winner but blazed over.

Erik Lamela, 5: Played the final 20 minutes in place of Lucas, who appeared to pull up with cramp, but looked rusty and skied his penalty abysmally.

Tanguy Ndombele, 6: Spurs’ final sub in normal time, the Frenchman struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of the game, but used the ball well.

Troy Parrott, 5: On in extra-time as Spurs’ fourth sub, Parrott earned a huge cheer from the home support. The teenager held the ball up well and showed plenty of willing running but did not have a clear chance. His penalty miss was cruel.​