🔥Tottenham player ratings: Giovani Lo Celso stands out as Dele Alli and Lucas Moura flop🔥

Tottenham were up against it throughout as RB Leipzig earned a big away win in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Simon Collings was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to run the rule over Jose Mourinho’s side.

Hugo Lloris 7

Made a good save in the opening minute and carried on from there. Stayed big to deny Patrik Schick when he was clean through and ready to make it 2-0.

Serge Aurier 4

Often caught out of position and allowed Timo Werner to get plenty of joy out left for RB Leipzig.

Toby Alderweireld 6

Like his partner Sanchez he was kept busy all match, but held his own. Made a few vital blocks on more than one occasion.

(Getty Images)

Davinson Sanchez 6

Was kept busy all night but looked fairly solid. Managed to keep Schick quiet for most of the game.

Ben Davies 4

Did okay in the first half, but then clumsily brought down Konrad Laimer for Leipzig’s penalty just before the hour mark.

Harry Winks 6

Outshone by Lo Celso next to him but was solid. Worked tirelessly off the ball and made some vital blocks in the box.

(REUTERS)

Giovani Lo Celso 8

Tottenham’s best player. Passing was excellent and drove from midfield with the ball too. Had a dangerous free-kick tipped onto the post.

Gedson Fernandes 6

One of Tottenham’s more lively players. Got some joy down the right hand side and unlucky to be subbed off.

Dele Alli 5

Was starved of service all night and cut a frustrated figure. Missed a good chance in the first half from Gedson’s cross.

(REUTERS)

Steven Bergwijn 6

Had some flashes of brilliance, particularly in the first half when his turn and shot was well saved. Looked a threat.

Lucas Moura 5

Had a tough night playing against three centre-backs, particularly as the ball was often played over his head. Feeding off scraps.

Substitutes

Erik Lamela, 5: Came on with 25 minutes to go and had a good free-kick tipped wide.

Tanguy Ndombele, 6: Looked bright when he came on and tried to make a difference with some mazy runs.