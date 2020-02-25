🔥Tottenham performance at Chelsea 'absolutely disgusting' says Tim Sherwood as he slams Jose Mourinho tactics🔥

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has slammed Jose Mourinho’s tactics against Chelsea as “absolutely disgusting”.

Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge on Saturday ended in a 2-1 defeat as Chelsea completed the double over Spurs for the first time in 14 years to move four points clear of their top-four rivals.

In the absence of injured forwards Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, Mourinho played a five-man defence and tasked Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura with playing up front.

The Portuguese claimed afterwards it was difficult for his players “to do any better” and predicted a “long, difficult” end to the campaign, with Kane and Son not expected to return until at least April.

Sherwood, who managed Spurs for half a season from December 2013, says his former club failed to show any attacking intent at the Bridge and laid into Mourinho’s tactics.

“Tottenham were absolutely disgusting,” he told Premier League Productions. “They were so bad. The negative approach.

“Yes, they have injuries to Son and to Kane, Mourinho keeps reminding us of that.

“But they’ve got Bergwijn there who can run in behind, they’ve got Moura who has pace. If they’ve got anything, they’ve got pace.

“They both got 15 goals last season which is not the end of the world. You have to find a different way. As a coach sometimes you can’t say, ‘oh we don’t have a striker’ and throw the towel in.

“If you said to Jose beforehand, ‘Would you take a 0-0?’ he would have taken your arms off. It’s not about that, it’s a London derby.

“It’s for all of those fans, you need to show more of an attacking intent.”

Tottenham will be back in Premier League action at home to Wolves on Sunday, three days before an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich.