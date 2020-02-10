🔥Tottenham news this week: Jose Mourinho back from scouting trip to lead tactics masterclass🔥

Most of Tottenham’s players were given the rest of the week off following Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Southampton in the FA Cup fourth-round replay, and Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon were among those to head to Dubai for a few days.

Sessegnon spent time hanging out with rapper Stormzy, while Alli’s holiday was overshadowed by his public apology after sending a snapchat which appeared to mock the Coronavirus .

For Jose Mourinho, however, the work never stops and the Spurs boss spent Sunday evening back at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena , where his side were beaten 3-1 in December, to scout Champions League last-16 opponents RB Leipzig, who drew 0-0 with the Bundesliga champions.

Mourinho was back in London on Monday morning to begin a much-anticipated spell of training, uninterrupted by a mid-week fixture. The Portuguese is conscious of the need to give his players a rest during Spurs’ shortened winter-break, so most of the work will be focussed on tactics as the Portuguese looks to continue to get his ideas across to the squad.

Ben Davies, however, will be undertake his own mini-preseason as he looks to get up-to-speed in time to face Aston Villa on Sunday, having returned to training last week after an ankle ligament injury.

The Welshman’s return has eased Mourinho’s selection problems ahead of the visit to Villa Park but Harry Kane remains in the Caribbean to continue his recovery from a torn hamstring.