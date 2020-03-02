🔥Tottenham news this week: Dele Alli experiment up front shows promise despite defensive concerns🔥

Focus was firmly on Tottenham’s chaotic defending in the wake of Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Wolves but at the other end of the pitch there was potentially a positive development for Jose Mourinho‘s side.

The performance of Dele Alli as a false No.9 was encouraging, suggesting a path forward for striker-less Spurs while Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are sidelined.

Alli finished the match with both assists — a shot parried by Rui Patricio after some clever movement in the box and a simple pass for Serge Aurier — and he came close to scoring with a header that he should have buried with Spurs leading 2-1.

The header was one of three efforts in the box by Alli, underlining that he comes alive when operating high up the pitch and in the centre. He posted .87 xG.

Alli understandably declined to stop for interviews afterwards as he continues to consider whether to appeal against his FA misconduct charge but a new role up-front and as Spurs’ leading man could help to revitalise his troubled season.

It should also benefit Spurs, with Alli’s skillet far better suited to the 9 role than that of the limited Lucas Moura’s.

Mourinho, who is increasingly facing scrutiny, deserves credit for seemingly finding another solution to Spurs’ lack of forwards but Sunday’s game again recalled the Portuguese’s small blanket analogy he used a few weeks ago.

Every time he pulls it over the head, Spurs are left with cold feet — and vice versa.

The Portuguese will presumably spend the next two days trying to fix his troubled defence ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round at home to Norwich, which has taken on increased importance given their troubles in the League. At least in Alli, they may have found a focal point.