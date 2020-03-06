🔥Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier in right frame of mind to face Burnley, confirms Jose Mourinho🔥

Jose Mourinho is confident that Eric Dier is in the right frame of mind to play at Burnley on Saturday despite being under investigation by the FA following his altercation with a Tottenham fan in the stands on Wednesday night.

Dier vaulted rows and rows of seats in the main stand at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the penalty shootout defeat to Norwich on Wednesday after spotting his brother being abused by a home supporter.

Tottenham, The FA and the Metropolitan Police are all investigating the incident, but Mourinho again offered his full support to the Spurs and England man and has no concerns about his ability to play at Turf Moor.

“It was exactly my feeling and my reaction,” said Mourinho. “I look at myself and I am of course much older than Eric, and of course I have much more years in football than Eric. And as you know, I was born a footballer’s son, and I grew up as a football manager, and the only thing that I can say is that: if I see something happening with my son, I would do the same. I wouldn’t think two seconds about doing the same. So, that’s why I said I would do the same.

“But, as professionals, sometimes we have to go through difficult situations. And we have to try to cope with it. But I think, everybody understands what happened. Everybody has an opinion. I’m happy that the football family understands what happened. And to be honest, what happened, happened. Let’s move on.

“What about Eric being in the right frame of mind to play tomorrow, of course. The only thing that matters is: first of all, that nothing really big happened. And secondly he played so, so well in the last two matches. That of course he is going to play.”

Mourinho is also hopeful that captain Hugo Lloris will be fit after missing the last two games with a groin injury, but the Portuguese will make a final call following training this afternoon.

“Decision to be made after training,” said Mourinho “Training is at three, decision to be made after. If you ask whether I am expecting him to play I say yes but I cannot confirm.”

While the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager will have his first choice goalkeeper back, there is likely to be a lot of rotation with the crucial second leg of their last 16 tie against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Mourinho hinted following the FA Cup defeat that he would have a discussion with leading figures at the club as to what would be the priority, and he added that while all the players are happy to play on regardless of fatigue, there are some who will need to be rested.

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Norwich City | 04/03/2020

“We are in a situation where I think it is very hard to prioritise,” said Mourinho. “But as I was saying after the match it was a discussion to have internally and especially the players feelings and the communication with the players is always the most important thing.

“We analyse data and we have hard work in relation to the control of sessions, effort in matches and sport science level. We have all of that but some players over the last 120mins they have run more than 15km.

“We know that we are going to play against players who have had a week preparing for the match. We have decisions to make. Of course we want to win tomorrow and the tie on Tuesday but we have to find a way where we give some players a better chance to perform.

“With the problems we have, the players we have for some positions are not much but somehow we have to manage to give players something and that means giving some players a rest. Again, lots of communication internally and the players are very honest in the way they participate these discussions. I love the player who says: ‘I am available for everything you want and everything you need’. But there comes a ‘but’ and after the but comes: ‘I need a rest’. We have to analyse the but.

“But it is fantastic for me. I am so happy to be here since November and not July because from November to July I am learning so much about my players, it is fantastic to work with boys like them.”