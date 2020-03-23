🔥Tottenham LIVE Q&A: Dan Kilpatrick answers your questions on transfers, Jose Mourinho, Harry Kane and more🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A with Tottenham correspondent Dan Kilpatrick

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether, including the Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2020.

But there is still plenty to discuss, as Spurs continue to adapt to Jose Mourinho’s stewardship in the midst of a debilitating injury crisis and look ahead to the transfer window, including rumours about the like of Harry Kane and possible incomings.

How has Mourinho changed things behind the scenes? How have plans changed in light of the coronavirus outbreak? What can Spurs fans look forward to when the season resumes?

With so much up in the air, and plenty to be decided, Dan is on hand to answer your questions.

Follow our Tottenham LIVE Q&A with Dan KIlpatrick from 1pm GMT…

