🔥Tottenham LIVE Q&A: Dan Kilpatrick answers your questions after Jose Mourinho press conference🔥

Spurs are back in action this weekend after the winter break, with a season-defining few weeks lying ahead.

A win over Aston Villa this weekend will close the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea to just one point before Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on Monday and Spurs travel there next weekend.

Before the London derby, there is the first leg of Tottenham Champions League last-16 tie with RB Leipzig to navigate. On paper, the best draw Spurs could have got but also one to fear against a team firmly in the Bundesliga title race despite no win in their last three games.

It’s no rest for Jose Mourinho and Spurs as the derby with Chelsea is followed by Wolves coming to town and then the FA Cup fifth round test against Norwich in early March.

2020-02-14T12:30:00.000Z

