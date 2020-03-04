tottenham-let-victor-wanyama-leave-on-free-transfer-despite-9m-pricetag-in-january

🔥Tottenham let Victor Wanyama leave on free transfer despite £9m pricetag in January🔥

Tottenham allowed Victor Wanyama to join Montreal Impact on a free transfer, having wanted £9million for him in January.

Wanyama, who played just 12 minutes under Jose Mourinho, joins the MLS club on a three-year deal after failing to secure a move away from Spurs during the European transfer windows. 

The 28-year-old, whose Spurs deal was set to expire in 2021, impressed initially after joining from Southampton in June 2016 but was never the same after a knee injury.

“The Lion is coming to MLS,” he tweeted.

“I’m really happy to join an exciting club like Montreal Impact. I believe the Saputo family, Thierry Henry and the management at Montreal Impact have a great plan in place and I hope I can make a great contribution to the success of this project.”

Tottenham said:  “From the goal in our last game at White Hart Lane to THAT strike at Anfield, thank you for providing us with some incredible memories Victor Wanyama.”

