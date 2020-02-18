🔥Tottenham legend urges Heung-min Son to 'bandage up' injury and play on until summer🔥

Tottenham legend Graham Roberts has urged Heung-min Son to push back surgery on his fractured arm until the summer.

Son suffered the injury to his right arm in the early stages of Sunday’s win over Aston Villa, but completed the 90 minutes and scored twice as Spurs snatched a late 3-2 victory at Villa Park.

A statement on the club’s website confirmed Son will undergo surgery this week, and it is thought the South Korea international will be out for a number of months.

It is a massive blow to Spurs, who had been reliant on Son’s goals in the absence of the injured Harry Kane in recent weeks. He has scored six times in his last five appearances, passing 50 Premier League goals with another key brace at Villa on Sunday.

And Roberts, who won two FA Cups and the Uefa Cup with Spurs during the 1980s, has urged the 27-year-old to play on with the fracture until the end of the campaign.

He tweeted: “Just hearing the news re sonny, come on sonny bandage it up and get out on the pitch and score some more goals get it fixed in the summer we need you.”