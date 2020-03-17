🔥Tottenham legend Ossie Ardiles proud of Giovani Lo Celso and picks his 'ideal' position for Spurs🔥

Tottenham legend Ossie Ardiles has heaped praise on Giovani Lo Celso, stating he is “proud” of Spurs’ increasingly influential midfielder.

Lo Celso arrived from Real Betis initially in a loan deal in summer 2019, but after becoming one of Jose Mourinho’s most trusted men, Tottenham triggered a clause in his contract to make the deal permanent in January.

After scoring on his debut against Red Star Belgrade, the 23-year-old underwent an injury-enforced spell on the sidelines after receiving a nasty challenge while on international duty.

The midfielder has made up for lost time, however, with Ardiles clearly impressed by his fellow Argentine.

Speaking to Tottenham’s official website, Ardiles – who made 52 appearances for Argentina – said: “The first thing I’d like to say about Giovani is that I’m very proud of him.

“I started to notice him when he came through to the international team two years ago. In fact, not only me, but a lot of people started to notice him.

“Suddenly, when he came here to Spurs, he had one of the worst things that can happen to you as a footballer when you first arrive in a new club – he got injured.

“In fact, he was injured against Chile in September, a terrible tackle. So, he arrived at a new club in Tottenham, wanted to play, wanted to do well but he couldn’t because of that injury, so it wasn’t the most auspicious of starts.”

“However, he started to play more regularly and, immediately, he made an impact. He’s a very sensible player, he knows what he’s doing all the time, he’s clever and so on. Little by little, I have to say, he’s adapted to the pace of the game here extremely well. Right now, it doesn’t look like he has any problems with that at all.”

Mourinho – who many felt would potentially opt for other midfield options – has been particularly impressed by Lo Celso’s ability to play across the whole midfield, a sentiment certainly shared by Ardiles.

“He can play in a number of positions in midfield, sometimes to the right, sometimes to the left, he uses his left foot more but he’s very comfortable on the right as well. So basically, he can play in any position in midfield.

“In fact, he can play the holding, defensive midfield position as well, he already has done this season. For me, his ideal position is he when he has freedom, he can go forward and attack players. If he has space, he’ll attack it immediately and that produces space for other players.

“He’s very skilful… look, everyone is skilful, but what makes you different is what is in your head, and even though he’s very young, I don’t want to say he has an older head, but he has a more experienced head on his shoulders. He’s a very, very good player and he can go from strength to strength.”