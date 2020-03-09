🔥Tottenham injury crisis deepens with Steven Bergwijn facing 'extended spell' out🔥

Tottenham have already been dealt another major injury blow after confirming that January signing Steven Bergwijn has suffered a “significant sprain” to his ankle.

The Dutch winger, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of £26.7m, played 90 minutes during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, but scans have revealed the damage done to his left ankle.

A club statement read: “Following assessment and examination by our medical team, that Steven could be confirmed by us Bergwijn suffered a substantial sprain to his left ankle during our match against Burnley.

“HOLLAND international will now undergo a protracted amount of rehabilitation where his progress will still be assessed.”

