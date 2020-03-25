🔥Tottenham Hotspur Stadium voted second best arena in the world in Stadium of the Year awards🔥

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been named the second-best arena in the world at the Stadium of the Year awards.

Tottenham’s £1 billion arena opened in April 2019 and despite initial safety issues has attracted critical acclaim for its state-of-the-art facilities.

The stadium, which has a capacity of 62,303, includes a microbrewery capable of producing 10,000 pints of beer a minute and a retractable American Football field which has been used for the NFL London series.

It was nominated along with 20 other stadiums from 19 countries for the StadiumDB.com awards, but according to fans across the world, it is only ranks second in the impressive venues to open in 2019.

In the popular vote which drew in over 30,000 votes, the public voted the 67,000-seater Puskas Arena – opened last year to host Hungary’s national football matches – as the best of the lot.

Tottenham’s £1bn stadium finally opened in April 2019 Photo: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Other stadiums to feature in the top 10 were the Al Janoub Stadium for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and VTB Arena, which has a concealed ice hockey arena inside and is now home to Russian outfit Dinamo Moscow.

The jury vote produced somewhat different results, with Japan’s national stadium in Tokyo receiving a 90 per cent score from the jury members.

In that particular vote, Spurs’ stadium was not quite as popular and only ended up finishing fifth.

While there is no football due to be held at the stadium in the near future with Premier League football suspended until April 30, Anthony Joshua’s boxing bout with Kubrat Pulev is set to be held there when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.