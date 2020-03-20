🔥Tottenham head of academy John McDermott leaves to join FA in senior technical role🔥

Tottenham have announced their long-serving academy coach John McDermott has left the club to join The Football Association as assistant technical director.

McDermott worked at the club for over 15 years, more recently in the role as the head of Tottenham’s academy and player development.

The 51-year-old played a key part in helping academy graduates such as Harry Kane and Harry Winks establish themselves at Spurs.

But the north London club will now search for his successor to McDermott after he opted to take on a new challenge working in a wide-ranging role for The FA.

“I am extremely grateful to the Board who have entrusted and supported me and our Academy staff throughout my tenure,” he told the club’s website.

“Leaving colleagues and players is without doubt the toughest decision I’ve had to make; the camaraderie across the Club, from the Academy to the First Team, makes working here such a special place.

“I may be biased, but I doubt that any other club in the country has a sense of purpose and work ethic that the Academy staff, past and present, has shown to our players. It has been a privilege to work alongside some of the best player developers in the country.”

McDermott leaves with a glowing tribute from chairman Daniel Levy, who said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with John over such a long period of time.

“His contribution went beyond our Academy, he has been an integral part of everything we have sought to deliver on the football side and we will all miss his enthusiasm, insight and wisdom that he brought to his role.

“His time at the club will not just be remembered for the calibre of player he has helped to develop for our first team, of which there were many, but also each and every young player he supported who harboured dreams of having a professional career in the game, no matter what level they were ultimately able to reach.

“On behalf of everyone, I would like to express my gratitude to John for the many years of dedication and loyal service he has given to our Club. We wish him the very best in his new role at the FA.”