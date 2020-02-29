🔥Tottenham forward Heung-min Son to self-isolate on return from South Korea amid coronavirus fears🔥

Heung-min Son will self-isolate from the rest of the Tottenham squad for two weeks when he returns from South Korea amid fears over the coronavirus.

The Spurs forward is currently back in his homeland undergoing surgery on his fractured forearm sustained against Aston Villa in February.

Son travelled back to the Far East before the UK government implemented safety protocols, with the COVID-19 virus an ongoing threat in Asia and several other areas of the world.

And that means the 27-year-old will be kept away from the rest of the squad for 14 days to prevent the virus from spreading.

At his press conference before their clash against Wolves, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho confirmed Son would be kept away from the club’s training complex in Enfield.

Son fractured his arm against Aston Villa in February Photo: Action Images via Reuters

“I think the normal advice comes from the authorities and government,” he said.

“I’m no specialist. I just get the legal advice, what my club gets from authorities.

“Of course, we follow everything. That’s why I’m saying that Sonny, when he’s back from Seoul, we’re going to follow the protocols and we’re not going to have him immediately here.

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Tottenham | 22/02/2020

“I don’t know specifics, just that we have to follow the protocols.”