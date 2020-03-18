🔥Tottenham financial results: Daniel Levy warns of 'biggest challenge in 20 years' amid coronavirus lockdown🔥

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says the coronavirus crisis in the biggest challenge he has faced in 20 years, after announcing a £45million drop in profits for 2019.

In a statement, Levy regretted the timing of the club’s financial results, which revealed a plummet in total profits to £68.6m from £113m in 2018.

The club’s revenue for the year ending June 30, 2019 increased by exactly £80m to £460.7m, largely due to an increase in Champions League prize money after reaching last season’s Final and money earned through corporate hospitality at Wembley and their new stadium.

Levy said: “We are painfully aware that it seems wholly inappropriate to be giving any attention to the prior year’s financial results at a time when so many individuals and businesses face worrying and difficult times. We are however legally required to announce these by 31 March 2020.

“We are all facing uncertain times both at work and in our personal lives. I have spent nearly 20 years growing this Club and there have been many hurdles along the way – none of this magnitude – the COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious of them all.

“You will have noticed that we have, as a necessity, ceased all fan-facing operations. With such uncertainty we shall all need to work together to ensure the impact of this crisis does not undermine the future stability of the Club. This will include working with the wider football industry and its stakeholders to seek to restore the season – but only when it is safe and practical to do so.

“Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our staff, players, partners, supporters and their families.

“We shall look to come out of this stronger and more resilient than ever. Our hope is that the virus peaks over the coming weeks and that we have a summer to enjoy.

“Please look after yourselves and stay safe and healthy. This is more important than football.”