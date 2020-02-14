🔥Tottenham fans warned as Storm Dennis threatens travel chaos across sporting weekend🔥

Sports fans are set for another weekend of travel chaos as Britain braces itself for the arrival of Storm Dennis.

A mix of amber and yellow weather warnings are in place across most of the country for Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rain and gusts of up to 70mph likely to wreak more havoc following Storm Ciara last week.

Tottenham fans have been warned of possible disruption between London and Birmingham ahead of the match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

There could also be problems for Newcastle fans travelling to London for the game at Arsenal on the same day, with extended journey times expected, short-notice delays and cancellations.

Both matches are expected to go ahead, with the worst of the weather due tomorrow, but the Premier League — as well as Tottenham and Arsenal — were monitoring the situation today. West Ham’s game at Manchester City was postponed five hours before kick-off last weekend on safety grounds.

Storm Ciara disrupted sporting events last weekend, causing severe problems for rugby fans travelling to the Six Nations clash between Scotland and England at Murrayfield. Some faced 12-hour train journeys back to London on Sunday, while flights were cancelled.

It is a rest weekend in the Six Nations but club rugby could be still be affected tomorrow. Saracens host Sale at Allianz Park and the London club declared yesterday that while the match is currently “100 per cent on”, they are “closely looking at weather forecasts”.With Britain set to be battered by strong winds and rain, tomorrow’s Premier League games between Norwich

and Liverpool at Carrow Road and Southampton and Burnley at St Mary’s could be at risk.

There could also be disruption in the Championship, with Millwall facing a long journey to Preston and Brentford playing at Birmingham. Fulham are at home against Barnsley, while Charlton host Blackburn.

In League One, AFC Wimbledon face a long trip to Rotherham (below) and Leyton Orient are away at Cheltenham in League Two.

The Met Office said today: “Over the weekend, wind gusts will widely exceed 50mph, with gusts of over 60mph possible over exposed locations.

“While these winds have the potential to bring impacts, they are not as strong as the gusts we saw last weekend. Heavy rain is also expected and there is a risk of further flooding over the weekend.

“Storm Dennis is expected to bring delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves.”