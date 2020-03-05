🔥Tottenham fan who witnessed Eric Dier's angry confrontation describes what happened🔥

A Tottenham fan who witnessed Eric Dier’s angry confrontation with another supporter has described the incident.

Following Spurs’ penalty shootout defeat to Norwich, which ended their hopes of winning the FA Cup, Dier climbed into the lower tier of the West Stand and confronted a fan, who is alleged to have been arguing with his brother.

Footage of the incident, recorded from multiple angles, quickly went viral on Twitter and one fan, 16-year-old Spurs fan Jay Ilori, has described what he saw.

Ilori told the Press Association: “I was in the second row and we were clapping Dier and a few other players as they were walking off the pitch. Eric Dier seemed to be staring into the crowd as if he recognised someone in his family.

“He was staring for about 30 seconds while walking off the pitch then he started walking towards the fans where I was sitting. He jumped over and everybody was in shock so we made space for him which is when he started walking over the seats.

“At the time all I heard was the fans in front of me shouting his name trying to get his attention as he was the closest player to the seats. After he did start climbing the seats, the fan he was trying to get to was running away and shouting he’s sorry and he didn’t mean anything.

“He looked scared for his life and used hand gestures to apologise to Dier before he could get to him. Dier didn’t say anything until he got near the fan when he started talking about something to do with his brother.”

Dier is likely to face disciplinary action over the incident after the Football Association opened an investigation.