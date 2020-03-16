🔥Tottenham expected to face decision soon as training continues at Hotspur Way﻿🔥

Tottenham’s first-team and academy are continuing to train at Hotspur Way, with no players having shown symptoms of the coronavirus so far.

The club’s training ground is unusually quiet, however, with no non-essential visitors allowed, while handshakes have been replaced by elbow-bumps.

Spurs insist they are following government guidelines to the letter but they will have a decision to make over the continuation of training sessions if “mass gatherings” are banned this week, as expected. Schoolboy football has already been cancelled, with no age-group sides currently at Hotspur Way.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is continuing to drill his squad with a return to action in early April in mind and the players were given this weekend off, but advised not to fly and to public transport and large crowds, if possible.

It is crass to talk of beneficiaries of football’s lockdown but Mourinho, who repeatedly said last month that he wished it was July 1, could have Harry Kane and Heung-min Son available for the run-in, if the Premier League does find a way to resume in April.

Son is due to return to the training ground on Monday or Tuesday after staying away for two weeks as a precaution on returning from South Korea, where he travelled for surgery on a fractured arm, while Kane is continuing to make impressive progress in his recovery from hamstring surgery.

Meanwhile, the Amazon cameras at Spurs are continuing to film the club’s remarkable season, which has already included the sacking of beloved manager Mauricio Pochettino, Mourinho’s appointment, Eric Dier’s confrontation with a fan after the recent defeat to Norwich and now the club’s response to the covid-19 outbreak.

Many of the Amazon cameras are rigged at Hotspur Way and therefore can be operated remotely, without the need for personnel on-site.