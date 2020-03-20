🔥Tottenham end training until April after extended Premier League postponement🔥

Tottenham have called a halt to first-team training until next month after the Premier League extended the shutdown until at least April 30.

The players did not train as planned this morning and the club will make a call on when they return to Hotspur Way based on advice from the government and Premier League.

All senior professionals at Spurs have continued to train at the club’s Enfield base since the postponement of all professional football on March 13, despite the majority of Premier League clubs giving their players time off.

The further postponement of all professional football until the end of the month on Thursday prompted Spurs to rethink, with at least 40 days until a possible fixture.

No players at Spurs have shown any symptoms of Covid-19 so far, and the squad is expected to be sent individual fitness programmes while at home before undergoing a mini pre-season when they eventually return.

Injured players, including England captain Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn, can still use Hotspur Way for rehabilitation but no training sessions will be taking place.

Amazon will continue to film any players undergoing rehab, with fixed cameras in place to capture the club’s fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Moussa Sissoko says he is feeling fine after undergoing knee surgery in January and that he is using shutdown to build up fitness in preparation for the return of the Premier League.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Sissoko went under the knife after suffering knee ligament damage in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and he was initially expected to be sidelined until mid-April.

“I’m fine, my knee’s okay,” he told SpursTV. “I’ve been training with the team for nearly two weeks now and everything is okay. I’m trying to build up my fitness and trying to be ready for when we’re allowed to play again.”