🔥Tottenham dumped out of Champions League by RB Leipzig – LIVE! Latest news and result reaction🔥

Tottenham endured a miserable exit from the Champions League after falling to a 3-0 defeat (4-0 on aggregate) at the hands of RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

Jose Mourinho, already facing a selection crisis with several key members missing through injury, was rocked by the absence of Davinson Sanchez due to a knock and replaced the Colombian with Japhet Tanganga as he fielded a three-man defence.

Spurs made an encouraging start, showing their aggressive side with early hounding and pressing of Leipzig as they passed out from the back.

But once the Bundesliga outfit settled, Tottenham’s defensive frailties were exposed and it only took 10 minutes for them to find the opener.

Timo Werner, who scored from the penalty spot in the first leg, saw his effort charged down by Eric Dier. But the German reacted quickly to claim the loose ball and set up Sabitzer, who struck low and hard from 20 yards towards goal. Hugo Lloris got a hand to it but, in retrospect, should have done better to keep it out.

With the whole stadium bouncing and in full voice, Leipzig took confidence from the goal and nearly made it two, only for Werner to see the offside flag go up when tapping home from Angelino’s cross.

But Spurs didn’t take heed of that warning and found themselves with a mountain to climb when Sabitzer met Angelino’s cross with a fierce header. Lloris reacted too slowly at his near post, pushed it onto the woodwork and it trickled over the line.

Tottenham needed three goals, just like when produced a memorable comeback against Ajax in the semi-final last season. Giovani Lo Celso tried his utmost to get one back, bending one to the far post only for Peter Gulacsi to parry out.

The small section of Spurs fans who made the trip to Leipzig would have been praying for a repeat of that famous night in Amsterdam. But with Spurs lacking energy and ideas, it never seemed likely.

The Germans suffered a potentially serious blow after Nordi Mukiele was stretchered off with a facial injury after being struck by the ball.

Spurs would get another shot on goal with 20 minutes left after some good work from Lucas Moura to find Alli, but his effort was tame and easy for Gulacsi to handle.

That was the closest the north London side came to getting a goal back but there was still time for more at the other end as substitute Emil Forsberg scored 32 seconds after coming on to compound a miserable evening for Mourinho’s men.

2020-03-10T22: 00: 31.050Z

The crisis plunges to new depths for Mourinho.It’s the first time in his 20-year coaching career that his side have failed to win for six consecutive games.The injury problems have had an effect, but does the Portuguese have any way to stop the rot?Photo: AFP

FULL TIME

2020-03-10T21: 54: 58.223Z

FULL TIME | RB Leipzig 3-0 TottenhamA night to forget for Mourinho’s men as Sabitzer (2) and Forsberg seal a comfortable win for the Bundesliga outfit, who controlled this game from start to finish.Photo: AFP

2020-03-10T21: 53: 12.593Z

90+5 mins: Gedson takes the ball forward and does his best to find a late consolation, but his effort trickles along the ground and into Gulacsi’s hands.The home fans respond with ironic cheers.

2020-03-10T21: 51: 52.283Z

Dan Kilpatrick at the Red Bull Arena”Long before Forsberg’s third goal, the away end has started to empty and it’s less than half full now. You wonder how long it will take for Tottenham to return to this stage.”

SUBS

2020-03-10T21: 49: 32.203Z

90+1 mins: Well, this a nice moment for Malachi Fagan-Walcott.The defender, who turns 18 tomorrow, makes his debut for Spurs coming on for Aurier.

2020-03-10T21: 47: 54.000Z

90 mins: As if it couldn’t get worse for Spurs, there will be SIX minutes of added time.They just want the final whistle now.

GOAL!

2020-03-10T21: 45: 45.086Z

RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham | Emil Forsberg 87’He’s scored with his first touch!Just 32 seconds after entering the pitch, the Swede reacts first to the loose ball after some atrocious defending from Tottenham and produces a smart finish.A miserable night for Spurs.

SUBS

2020-03-10T21: 44: 45.196Z

86 mins: Sabitzer won’t get his hat-trick tonight, but he does get a huge ovation from the fans.Emil Forsberg replaces him for the final moments here.

2020-03-10T21: 42: 30.000Z

83 mins: What a run from Upamecano!The Frenchman bulldozes through the midfield and gets the ball back. Tanganga comes flying across and knocks him over like a bowling skittle.That could have easily been a penalty.

2020-03-10T21: 41: 03.000Z

82 mins: Schick holds up a long ball and that allows Upamecano to sneak in with a ferocious volley. Tanganga bravely puts himself in the way to block it and takes a blow to the head.Thankfully, he’s OK.

SUBS

2020-03-10T21: 38: 34.716Z

79 mins: Mourinho finally makes his first change – and it suggests he’s thrown in the towel now.Lo Celso, arguably their best player tonight, comes off to be replaced by Gedson Fernandes.

2020-03-10T21: 36: 49.000Z

78 mins: Laimer makes a rare mistake on the ball but Lo Celso for once fails to spot the pass and the Austrian makes a super recovery.Another frustrating ending to a Spurs attack.

2020-03-10T21: 32: 12.000Z

73 mins: Chance for Alli!A rare chance on goal for Spurs as Lucas Moura races past Upamecano – that hasn’t happened a lot tonight – and cuts it back to Alli. He hits it first-time but into the turf, and Gulacsi saves.To make matters worse, the midfielder goes down after being caught by Halstenberg. But he’s back on his feet after running off the knock.

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-10T21: 29: 07.243Z

71 mins: Sabitzer fouls Alli rather cynically and now he joins him in the book.

2020-03-10T21: 27: 46.133Z

Dan Kilpatrick at the Red Bull Arena”If Lucas Moura is to stage another remarkable one-man show, the Brazilian is leaving it late as the clock ticks towards 70 minutes. “Mourinho pointed out yesterday that Spurs had Fernando Llorente in Amsterdam but the Spurs boss clearly doesn’t fancy Troy Parrott’s chances of being this year’s version, with the teenager still stuck on the bench.”

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-10T21: 27: 43.000Z

70 mins: A frustrated Alli makes a late challenge on Halstenberg and goes into the book.He waves his arms up and you can’t blame him. A lot of effort but nothing is going right for Spurs.

2020-03-10T21: 24: 48.000Z

66 mins: Tottenham look short of belief and that’s quite a contrast to Leipzig, who are pressing just as keenly as they were an hour ago.Nagelsmann’s tactics have been spot on tonight.

2020-03-10T21: 21: 32.000Z

63 mins: For the first time in a while, Spurs work it in behind the Leipzig backline but there’s no blue shirt on the end of Sessegnon’s cross.Mourinho looks utterly frustrated on the touchline.

2020-03-10T21: 18: 52.963Z

60 mins: Werner is giving the Spurs back three the runaround and his pace is so difficult to match.But the German’s effort from 20 yards is off target and Tottenham are just about still in this one,

2020-03-10T21: 17: 14.200Z

Dan Kilpatrick at the Red Bull Arena”Blow for Leipzig at the start of the second half as Mukiele is stretchered off after an innocuous looking incident where the ball struck his face and he fell awkwardly. “The Spurs fans broke into raucous song while the wing-back was receiving treatment, prompting loud boos from the home end.”

