Tottenham have donated a “significant level of food supplies” to charity making use of their match against Manchester United on Sunday postponed.

The sporting world has been hugely influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, with both Premier League and EFL suspended until April 3 at the initial.

With too little football occurring in the coming weeks, Aston Villa, Fulham and Brighton also have announced they’ll donate their match-day food to homeless charities.

Tottenham have provided over 1,200 components of food for the Felix Project, which collects surplus fresh food to provide to charities and schools across London.

A statement on the Tottenham official website read: “We have been pleased to concur that we’ve been in a position to donate a substantial quantity of food supplies designed for consumption at Sunday’s home Premier League match against Manchester United to The Felix Project, a London-based charity which aims to tackle food waste and hunger in the administrative centre.

“Based on the charity, 1.every day 5 million adults in London struggle to afford to eat, while 400,000 children are in threat of missing another meal.

“Following a postponement of the professional game in England and the resulting cancellation of Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we’ve delivered over 1,200 components of produce to the Felix Project to distribute to local good causes.”

Tottenham’s contribution includes 350 bottles of semi-skimmed milk, 460 fruit bags, 200 pasta pots, 40 packs of tenderstem broccoli, 72 packs of baby gem lettuce, 14 boxes of tortilla corn chips and six boxes of flour buns.