🔥Tottenham delay season ticket sale renewals amid coronavirus football shutdown🔥

Tottenham have confirmed that season ticket renewals for the 2020/21 campaign have been suspended while the club awaits “greater clarity” regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League season has been suspended until April 3 at the earliest, but the latest update from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon – that the nation must immediately avoid all “non-essential travel and contact”, and mass gatherings would no longer be supported with emergency workers in their current manner – suggest the situation in the UK is becoming increasingly severe.

A club statement read: “As you will be aware we announced that we would open Season Ticket renewals for the 2020/21 season tomorrow, Tuesday 17 March 2020, closing Friday 1 May 2020.

“We are acutely aware of the uncertain, difficult times we are all living through along with the subsequent disruption to the footballing calendar and have, therefore, taken the decision to postpone the opening of these renewals whilst we await greater clarity.

“We shall keep the opening date under review and will update you as and when a decision is taken to start renewals.

“We appreciate your support and patience as we attempt to minimise the impact of COVID-19 across Club operations.

“Our thoughts are with all those currently affected and we wish them well.”