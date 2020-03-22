🔥Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen wants big fines for coronavirus social distancing rule-breakers🔥

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has needed fines to be issued to individuals who disobey protection advice through the coronavirus pandemic.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT have advised visitors to stay in the home and introduced “social distancing” measures amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

Which includes prohibiting large crowds so that they can stop the herpes virus spreading. All elite football in the united kingdom, like the Premier League, has been suspended until April 30 at the initial.

But there were demands a stricter lockdown with people still venturing outside and Vertonghen, 32, believes those that disobey the rules ought to be fined.

The Spurs centre-back tweeted: “Should fine big style for everybody who’s not respecting the protection measures and present the money back again to NHS, doctors, nurses, key workers etc… #SocialDistancing.”

Vertonghen’s future in north London is uncertain, with the Belgian out of contract in the summertime no clear indication he shall sign an extension.

Vertonghen’s Tottenham team-mate Toby Alderweireld also took to social media marketing on Sunday to announce his plans to greatly help people through the coronavirus crisis.

The centre-back has made an unbelievable gesture of pledging to get and donate tablet computers in order that those in hospitals and assisted living facilities have the ability to communicate with themselves via video chat.