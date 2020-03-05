🔥Tottenham crash out of FA Cup after penalty shootout vs Norwich – LIVE! Latest news and reaction🔥

Tottenham have crashed out of the FA Cup following a penalty shootout defeat against Norwich City in north London.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-03-04T22: 26: 56.700Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 2-3 NorwichSAVE! | A stuttering run-up from Fernandes, and Krul saves! Norwich are through!*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 26: 04.236Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham2-3 NorwichGOAL! | Outrageously good from Cantwell, jogs up and whips into the top corner. Match point…*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 25: 20.273Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 2-2 Norwich*SAVE! | Oh no! Troy Parrott is denied by Tim Krul! A gutting moment for the youngster…*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 24: 36.070Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham2-2 NorwichGOAL! | Stiepermann finds the bottom corner.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 23: 58.600Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 2-1 Norwich*GOAL! | A little slip but Lo Celso sends Krul the wrong way.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 23: 17.583Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham1-1 NorwichGOAL! | What a pen this is. Crashed into the top corner by Idah.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 22: 30.306Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 1-0 Norwich*MISSED! | Awful from Lamela! He skies, clipping the top of the bar.*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 21: 49.113Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham1-0 NorwichSAVE! | Brilliant stop from Vorm! Dives to his left to keep out McLean!*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 21: 14.350Z

Penalty shootout – Game finished 1-1 a.e.t.Tottenham 1-0 Norwich*GOAL! | Tim Krul guesses right but Dier lashes home!*denotes team to take next.

2020-03-04T22: 20: 08.670Z

Tottenham will take first and it’ll be Eric Dier, England’s World Cup hero of 2018.

2020-03-04T22: 17: 50.050Z

Tim Krul has proven himself in this scenario before of course. Michel Vorm has not had a good night…

FULL TIME

2020-03-04T22: 14: 37.683Z

FULL-TIME | Tottenham 1-1 Norwich | To penalties it is…

2020-03-04T22: 12: 06.690Z

28 mins: Big chance! Lo Celso does really well backheeling into the path of Fernandes, but he lashes wildly over.

2020-03-04T22: 09: 37.736Z

25 mins: Frantic stuff in the Norwich box as the ball ricochets off McLean and threatens to set up a white shirt but Krul is out sharply to gather.

2020-03-04T22: 03: 51.470Z

19 mins: Good save! Lo Celso is picked out in the channel by Lamela and fires on the turn but Krul is equal to it at his near post.

2020-03-04T22: 01: 52.153Z

17 mins: Lewis swings in towards the substitute, Idah, but it’s always a little too high for him and he can only help it on its way over the bar. Completely unmarked, mind.

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-04T21: 59: 54.070Z

Dan Kilpatrick is at the Tottenham Hotspur StadiumWith a winnable tie against Manchester United or Derby at home waiting in the quarter-final for the victor, this feels like a massive 15 minutes in Spurs’ season. With Vorm and Tim Krul the goalkeepers, I wouldn’t fancy penalties if I were Spurs.

KICK OFF

2020-03-04T21: 59: 28.280Z

KICK-OFF!We’re 15 minutes from penalties…

HALF TIME

2020-03-04T21: 57: 22.640Z

HALF-TIME | Tottenham 1-1 Norwich |

2020-03-04T21: 55: 38.520Z

15 mins: The winners of this tie will hosts either Derby or Man United in the quarter final.

