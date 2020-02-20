🔥Tottenham Court Road blocked after woman, 19, hit by police vehicle🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 19-year-old has been hit by a police vehicle in north London this evening sparking a closure of Tottenham Court Road.

The teenager was struck just before 6pm at the junction with Chenies Street, outside Goodge Street station.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

She has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Transport for London said Tottenham Court Road was closed in both directions and traffic is building in the area.

Scotland Yard confirmed the road was blocked as of 8pm.

A tweet from the Camden Police Twitter account said: “Road closures are in place in #TottenhamCourtRoad #Camden junction with Chenies Street after a police vehicle collided with a 19yo female pedestrian around 17:42hrs.

“She is being treated by LAS. We await an assessment of her condition.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”