🔥Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris set to miss Norwich FA Cup tie but Erik Lamela and Ryan Sessegnon could return🔥

Tottenham are expected to be without captain Hugo Lloris for Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash at home to Norwich, but Jose Mourinho hopes Erik Lamela and Ryan Sessegnon will return to boost his ailing attack.

Lloris missed Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Wolves with a groin strain and, although it is not considered serious, Spurs are reluctant to risk the Frenchman against the Canaries, with Paulo Gazzaniga expected to deputise again.

Lloris should return for Saturday’s trip to Burnley or next week’s Champions League last-16 second leg at RB Leipzig.

Lamela was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Wolves due to pain in his troublesome thigh, having only trained with the squad for the first time that week on Saturday.

The Argentine will have a late fitness test after more individual work in the last two days.

Sessegnon was replaced on the bench for the defeat at Chelsea two weekends ago after feeling discomfort in his hip in the dressing room but he has been training outside this week and hopes to be available for Wednesday or Saturday.

The pair’s return would be a boost to Mourinho, who had just one forward on the bench against Wolves in 18-year-old Troy Parrott.

Major doubt: Hugo Lloris is not expected to feature against Norwich in the FA Cup (Getty Images)

The Spurs manager is wary of overworking Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn while Harry Kane and Heung-min Son remain sidelined.

Parrott could be among the subs again on Wednesday, although Mourinho has insisted repeatedly that he is not ready for first-team football.

Son returned to London from South Korea at the weekend after surgery on his fractured arm and will now follow guidelines over self-isolation against coronavirus.