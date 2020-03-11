🔥Tottenham can still qualify for Champions League insists Lucas Moura as he issues rallying cry🔥

Lucas Moura insists Tottenham can return to the Champions League next season.

Last year’s losing finalists will have to seal qualification for Europe’s premier club competition via the domestic route following an emphatic 4-0 aggregate defeat to RB Leipzig in the last 16.

A fifth-placed Premier League finish would potentially be enough to claim another Champions League berth for next term, though free-falling Tottenham – also out of the FA Cup – are on a six-match winless run across all competitions amid a raft of injuries to key attacking players such as Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley left Jose Mourinho’s side eighth and four points adrift of the top four, a gap later extended to seven after Chelsea thrashed Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham – who are four points behind Manchester United in fifth – have nine top-flight games remaining this term, starting with a crucial pair of home matches against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and rivals West Ham United.

Champions League qualification hopes appear to be fading fast, though Lucas – who was unable to repeat his iconic performance from last year’s semi-final in Leipzig on Tuesday night – is keeping the faith.

“It’s a very difficult moment for us,” the Brazilian said. “But the only way that we have is to keep fighting, keep believing.

“Now we have only the Premier League and we need to be in a better position.

“Our objective is the top four, the Champions League next season. I believe, I believe that it’s possible. We will try.

“Every season it is our objective to get into the Champions League. We know we need to be better. The last few results were not good and we have to improve our game.

“We are fighting and working hard every day and it is possible. We have two important games at home now and we need to win. That is it.”

Lucas does not believe Tottenham are suffering from a lack of confidence amid a torrid run and is confident that they will soon stumble upon a winning formula once more.

“We know that we have good players, we have a good squad and we can do better. It is just football. Sometimes you can try everything you play well, you don’t win.

“It is just something that is missing. We will find the winning way again.”