🔥Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho to sit down with Eric Dier before deciding whether to pick him for Burnley clash🔥

Jose Mourinho will speak to Eric Dier before deciding whether to select him for Tottenham’s visit to Burnley on Saturday.

Dier feels ready to play, but the Spurs manager wants to check the defender is in the right frame of mind, after he entered the crowd to confront an abusive supporter who had clashed with his brother following Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich.

Mourinho has publicly backed Dier, who was said to be calm in the dressing room afterwards, but is aware that it has been a turbulent 48 hours for the 26-year-old, who is expecting to be punished by the FA. Dier completed 120 minutes in an encouraging display at centre-half, but Mourinho could opt to recall Toby Alderweireld.

The FA and Tottenham have launched separate investigations, while the Met Police confirmed they are aware of the incident and could decide on their own probe.

If they opt to speak to Dier, his brother and the supporter, the club and FA will put their investigations on hold.

Elsewhere, Mourinho is facing other selection problems after describing front three Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli as “completely dead” after the defeat to Norwich. The Portuguese is not convinced that they can start against Burnley.