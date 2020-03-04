🔥Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli is his only option left for false No9 role🔥

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli is the closest thing he has to a striker without Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and insists the England international is in a positive frame of mind, despite his FA charge.

Alli is expected to continue as a false No9 in Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie after bagging both assists in Spurs’

3-2 defeat by Wolves. The 23-year-old has until Thursday to respond to an FA charge of discrimination for a social media video mocking the coronavirus outbreak.

“Dele, from all the squad, is the one that has more the profile of a No9,” Mourinho said. “He is probably the closest one to it. So sometimes it’ll be Dele, sometimes Lucas Moura and a bit of Troy Parrott, step-by-step, too.

“Dele’s fine. You don’t play lively and committed like he did [against Wolves] if you’re not in the right frame of mind. Is he the happiest guy in this moment? [No], I’m not either. If you’re happy when you don’t win matches, there’s something wrong with you.

“So he’s not jumping with happiness but he’s not depressed. And I’m not. He’s looking forward, he plays [on Wednesday] again.

“It’s the second match of a cycle of four that ends in Leipzig. We’re not going to arrive [in Leipzig] as a fresh team but we have to make sure we arrive as a team that goes there to fight for qualification.”

Erik Lamela could make his first start since late January after Mourinho said he had trained with the squad on consecutive days for the first time since the manager’s appointment in late November. Lamela has lately been ­troubled by a thigh complaint and Mourinho said: “He is that kind of player who can have a muscular problem.

“He needs his confidence levels very high to feel ready. He is a very explosive player who feels, in order to perform, he needs to be without any problem.”

With Ryan Sessegnon also available again, Mourinho’s attacking options look healthier ahead of tonight’s clash and 18-year-old Parrott is expected to be on the bench again after scoring for the Under-23s in a 45-minute run-out on Monday.

“I told Troy, ‘Every time you play with kids of your age, you have to show your colleagues why you are training in the first team’,” Mourinho said.

“It was something he was not doing. When he was playing with the kids, he had the mentality of, ‘I should not be here.’”