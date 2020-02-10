🔥Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hits back in Paul Merson row: 'Some people want to be in the news'🔥

Jose Mourinho has rubbished Paul Merson’s claim that he is already regretting taking the Tottenham job, accusing the former Arsenal man of just ‘wanting to be in the news’.

Writing in his newspaper column this weekend, Merson claimed that ‘Grumpy Mourinho’ had returned and compared Spurs’ sub-par performance in the FA Cup replay win against Southampton to the dour displays that marred the end of his Manchester United tenure.

“He looks like he’s thinking: ‘What have I done coming here?’” Merson wrote in The Star. “You don’t see him high-fiving ball boys now do you?”

However, the Portuguese hit back, insisting he is ‘really happy’ in north London.

“Contrary to some people who want to be in the news and tell things that are not true, I am really happy at the club,” he told Sky Sports.

“You know me quite well, enough to know that I am really happy. Difficult? Yes, but if it was not difficult it wouldn’t be for me.

“I like the players and who they are. I like very much the relationship I have with them. If you see a bad face from me it is because of a bad result. I cannot change myself.

“That’s just me. The reality is that I am happy and I look forward to what is coming, and even more for what is coming next season. I want to start working with them in July.”