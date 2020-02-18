tottenham-boss-jose-mourinho-expects-heung-min-son-to-miss-rest-of-the-season

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed he is not counting on Heung-min Son playing again this season.

Son is preparing to undergo surgery on a fracture to his arm suffered in the early stages of Sunday’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

The South Korea international completed the 90 minutes, scoring a match-winning brace, but a scan has since revealed a fracture which requires surgery. 

Spurs said in a statement Son will face a “number of weeks” out, but Mourinho believes that estimate is optimistic.

The Spurs boss said: “Simon [the press officer] found a very nice way to write the statement but if I was to write the statement, I’d write something different thing. So we’ll miss him, according to Simon, for a number of weeks.”

