tottenham-boss-jose-mourinho-demands-more-from-tanguy-ndombele:-i-cannot-keep-giving-him-opportunities

🔥Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho demands more from Tanguy Ndombele: I cannot keep giving him opportunities🔥

News
John koli0

Jose Mourinho has told Tanguy Ndombele he must improve after another lacklustre performance from Tottenham’s club-record signing.

“I hope he uses every minute on the pitch and every minute knowing what the Premier League is to improve,” he told Sky Sports.

“Many fantastic players in their first season in a new country for different reasons they struggle. There have been many examples of that.

“He’s a player with great talent. He has to know he has to do much better and know I cannot keep giving him opportunities to play because the team is much more important.”

More follows.

Comments

