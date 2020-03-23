🔥Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho delivers supplies to elderly people in the capital amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho hit the streets to help deliver supplies to elderly residents in Enfield amid the coronavirus gripping the UK.

With no fixtures on the horizon and Tottenham not training until April 30, the Spurs boss put his spare time to good use, working alongside Age UK Enfield to deliver food to those unable to leave home.

Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge tweeted: “My place of birth, Enfield had an extra helper for @age_uk today. Delivering essential goods to the elderly. Nice one, Jose. #THFC.”

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld meanwhile has also been doing his part, vowing to donate tablet computers to hospitals and nursing homes to allow people to communicate easily with loved ones during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his personal social media on Sunday, the Belgian international pledged to buy “dozens” of the devices so people that may be isolated can video chat with friends and family.

“I hope everyone is following the Government measures to stop the further spread of the coronavirus,” Alderweireld said in a video posted to Twitter.

“The virus creates many needs, especially the lack of personal contact. If people are sick they can’t see their friends, they can’t see their family and stuff like this.”