🔥Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho calls for Ryan Sessegnon to grab his opportunity as injuries mount🔥

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes it’s now time for Ryan Sessegnon to step up and grab his opportunity at left-back.

The 19-year-old has endured an injury-plagued first season at Tottenham, playing just 11 games for the club.

Tottenham are currently going through a difficult patch and travel to play RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with the hosts currently leading 1-0.

First choice left-back Ben Davies has travelled with the squad, while Japhet Tanganga has also impressed of late, but Mourinho believes in the circumstances Sessegnon might be a better option.

On the young Englishman, Mourinho said: “Ryan Sessegnon must help us. It’s between Ryan and Jan Vertonghen to play left-back.

Ryan Sessegnon has struggled with injuries since making his £30m summer move to Tottenham (Getty Images)

“[Japhet] Tanganga in a match where we need a left-back to attack, I don’t think can do it.

“Ryan can also give us options in attacking areas. Especially without Steven [Bergwijn], I think it’s time for Ryan to get his opportunity.”

Injuries have certainly proved highly disruptive for Sessegnon this season. However, he showed in his debut – both for Tottenham and in the Champions League – that he can be a threat.

His emphatic finish against Bayern Munich in the group stages was a promising start for the youngster who won Championship Player of the Year at Fulham, scoring 14 league goals aged just 17.

It hasn’t quite worked out for the talented teenager, but with Bergwijn now potentially out for the season, Mourinho will be counting on Sessegnon.