🔥Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho bemoans lack of striker options: 'We don't have sharks in the box'🔥

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho admitted his side were lacking “sharks in the box” to finish off their chances after being held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

With Harry Kane and Heung-min Son both sidelined with injury, Mourinho deployed Dele Alli as a false nine for the trip to Turf Moor.

Alli scored, albeit from the penalty spot, but the missing focal point in attack for Spurs proved costly as they missed the chance to close in on their top-four rivals.

Lucas Moura’s introduction at the interval gave Spurs a new lease of life in attack, but Mourinho bemoaned the lack of a traditional striker to finish off their chances after a much-improved second-half display.

“In the second half, we had a very good dynamic with [Eric] Dier and [Giovani] Lo Celso, and Lucas [Moura] gave us things that we don’t have,” he told Sky Sports.

No ‘sharks’: Mourinho was frustrated with his side’s inability to put away chances in the box Photo: Action Images via Reuters

“I think clearly we were very dominant in the second half, clearly arriving in very dangerous positions.

“We had low crosses, backcrosses. The sharks in the box would smile at them but we don’t have sharks in the box but the attitude was fantastic.”

Despite the result leaving Spurs just a point ahead of north London rivals Arsenal and four behind Chelsea in fourth place, Mourinho was able to take some positives from the performance.

“It’s very difficult to play here, especially when they are in such a positive moment,” he added.

“I am not happy with the result but I am happy with many positives that I saw in my team.

Dele Alli, who scored from the spot, was deployed Photo: Getty Images

“Day after day in training and in matches, I make very important conclusions about my team and the future.”