🔥Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho begins live video training sessions for playing squad🔥

Tottenham players will be put through their paces via live video link from Monday as Jose Mourinho and his staff host training sessions online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs were among the last clubs in the Premier League to stop training a fortnight ago as players went into shutdown and the competition was initially suspended until April 4.

That date has since been put back to April 30 with a view to reviewing the situation a bit further down the line.

Tottenham’s players so far have been working through their own individual training programmes designed by the coaching and sports science teams, and England midfielder Harry Winks said they were still adjusting to the new routine.

“It’s a bit strange for all of us, but I’ve got my head around it,” Winks told the club’s website.

“We’ve all been given a schedule, but it’s flexible, we can do it in our own time.

“So, for instance, I might have a lie in one day, but then I’ll work later. The important thing is to get it done.”

On Sunday, the club said it gave Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min permission to return to their home countries.

Son flew to South Korea for personal reasons, while Bergwijn returned to the Netherlands ahead of the birth of his child.

Tottenham said both forwards will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away.

Bergwijn is recovering from an ankle injury picked up against Burnley earlier this month, while Son sustained a broken arm last month.