🔥Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho begins live video training sessions for playing squad🔥

Posted by — March 30, 2020 in News Leave a reply
tottenham-boss-jose-mourinho-begins-live-video-training-sessions-for-playing-squad

Tottenham players will be put through their paces via live video link from Monday as Jose Mourinho and his staff host training sessions online amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Spurs were among the last clubs in the Premier League to stop training a fortnight ago as players went into shutdown and the competition was initially suspended until April 4.

That date has since been put back to April 30 with a view to reviewing the situation a bit further down the line. 

Tottenham’s players so far have been working through their own individual training programmes designed by the coaching and sports science teams, and England midfielder Harry Winks said they were still adjusting to the new routine.

“It’s a bit strange for all of us, but I’ve got my head around it,” Winks told the club’s website.

“We’ve all been given a schedule, but it’s flexible, we can do it in our own time.

“So, for instance, I might have a lie in one day, but then I’ll work later. The important thing is to get it done.”

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

On Sunday, the club said it gave Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min permission to return to their home countries.

Son flew to South Korea for personal reasons, while Bergwijn returned to the Netherlands ahead of the birth of his child.

Tottenham said both forwards will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes during their time away.

Bergwijn is recovering from an ankle injury picked up against Burnley earlier this month, while Son sustained a broken arm last month. 

You May Also Like

bon-jovi’s-richie-sambora-is-the-latest-victory-for-merck-mercuriadis

Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora Is the Latest Victory for Merck Mercuriadis

john-legend-and-chrissy-teigen-arranged-daughter-luna’s-stuffed-animals’-wedding-and-it-is-the-most-adorable-thing-you-will-see-on-the-internet!-check-it-out.

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Arranged Daughter Luna’s Stuffed Animals’ Wedding And It Is The Most Adorable Thing You Will See On The Internet! Check it out.

covid-19:-canada-ready-to-mobilize-24,000-canadian-troops-if-needed-to-deal-with-pandemic

🔥COVID-19: Canada ready to mobilize 24,000 Canadian troops if needed to deal with pandemic🔥

outlander-recap-the-godfather:-check-out-all-the-latest-details-here-regarding-what-happened-in-the-series.

Outlander Recap- The Godfather: check out all the latest details here regarding what happened in the series.

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *