🔥Tottenham beaten with Timo Werner penalty enough for dominant RB Leipzig🔥

Timo Werner’s penalty left Tottenham needing to produce another Champions League turnaround as RB Leipzig took charge of their last-16 meeting.

The striker’s 58th minute spot-kick proved the only goal of the game, earning the Bundesliga outfit a 1-0 win to take back to Germany for the second leg in three weeks’ time, though in truth Jose Mourinho may be relieved that his side are not facing more of a deficit.

With Son Heung-Min joining Harry Kane on the Spurs injury list, Lucas Moura was chosen to lead the line with support from Dele Alli, while Gedson Fernandes was deployed on the right of a four-man midfield.

Julian Naglesmann was without star centre-half Dayot Upamecano because of suspension, but there was a start for Ethan Ampadu in midfield, only his second for the club since arriving on loan from Chelsea last summer.

The visitors were almost ahead inside two minutes when wing-back Angelino, on loan from Manchester City, rattled onto the post via the knee of Hugo Lloris, while Steven Bergwijn had what would prove a rare glimpse of goal at the other end, denied by a smart stop from Peter Gulacsi.

Patrick Schick headed just wide from a corner before Werner wasted the best chance of the first-half, toe-poking straight at Lloris after taking too long to get the ball out of his feet when in on goal.

Gulacsi was called into action again at the start of the second half, getting down well to push clear after Lucas had deflected Serge Aurier’s cross towards goal, but shortly before the hour mark, it was the hosts that found the breakthrough they deserved.

Ben Davies was the guilty party, sucked in as Konrad Laimer cushioned the ball past him leaving referee Cuneyt Cakir no choice but to point to the spot, and Werner stepped up to arrow home.

It should have been two moments later when Werner’s wonderful dummy gave Schick a glorious opening but the Czech international sidefooted too close to Lloris.

Mourinho’s response was to switch to a back three, sending on Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela and pushing Bergwijn up alongside Lucas, and the change of shape prompted some improvement.

And had it not been for the excellent Gulacsi they would have had a leveller, the former Liverpool stopper springing to his right to tip Giovanni Lo Celso’s free-kick onto the post.

Relive all the goals and action with our LIVE blog!

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-19T21:54:43.286Z

FULL-TIME | Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig | A massive result for the German side.

2020-02-19T21:49:08.766Z

90 mins: Five minutes to be added…

2020-02-19T21:48:14.596Z

89 mins: What a chance! How Lucas Moura is winning this header up against Halstenberg I do not know, but once he does, he should do better than nod over the bar.

2020-02-19T21:43:19.013Z

84 mins: Another free-kick for Lo Celso, further out this time, but he can only whip into the wall. Spurs are pushing now, though.

SUBS

2020-02-19T21:35:56.256Z

77 mins: Yussuf Poulsen is on for Leipzig, with Schick making way.

2020-02-19T21:32:22.940Z

73 mins: Post?! Save?! Both! Lo Celso whips an absolute corker towards the far corner but Gulacsi is on his way and gets a flying fingertip onto the woodwork.

2020-02-19T21:30:29.953Z

71 mins: Nkunku has a cynical tug back at Lo Celso, who should really have released the ball anyway, but does win a free-kick in a cracking position…

SUBS

2020-02-19T21:23:12.280Z

64 mins: A look of disbelief on the face of Dele Alli as he looks over to the touchline and sees his number up. Gedson’s is too, and Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele are on.

2020-02-19T21:21:31.743Z

62 mins: Should be two! Oh what a chance, and what a move, a wonderful dummy from Timo Werner on the edge of the box, letting it run for Schick, who has to score but sidefoots too close to Lloris.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-19T21:19:30.830Z

Simon Collings is at the Tottenham Hotspur StadiumYou can’t say that goal hasn’t been coming for Leipzig. They’ve been by far the better side and deserve to be ahead. You have to feel a bit for Davies. He misjudged the flight of the ball and got that completely wrong.

GOAL!

2020-02-19T21:16:04.953Z

Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig | Timo Werner 58′ Steps up, drills low to Lloris’ right and the Frenchman goes the right way but there’s no saving it. Big, big away goal.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-19T21:15:19.756Z

56 mins: Penalty to Leipzig! Stonewaller. Ben Davies is sucked in, Laimer cushions it past him and gets clattered, and the referee points to the spot. Yellow card, too.

2020-02-19T21:10:53.703Z

52 mins: Waste, Nkunku curls well over the bar.

2020-02-19T21:10:09.780Z

51 mins: Brainless from Aurier who gets caught the wrong side of Schick and trips him just outside the box. A few interested in the free-kick…

2020-02-19T21:07:35.890Z

48 mins: This is a really good reflex stop from Peter Gulasci because he can’t have seen this until late. The cross is bent in by Aurier on the right and Lucas gets a little touch on it to divert it goalwards but the Leipzig ‘keeper is down to palm away.

2020-02-19T21:05:03.170Z

46 mins: And immediately we have a stoppage because half the Andrex factory has just been chucked onto the pitch by the away fans. It’s in protest at ticket prices and gets a round of applause from the home crowd.

KICK OFF

2020-02-19T21:03:55.503Z

KICK-OFF!We are back underway…

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-19T20:59:37.260Z

Dan Kilpatrick is at the Tottenham Hostpur StadiumLeipzig have dominated in every vital statistic except the one that counts. Spurs have so far relied on some wayward finishing and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to keep the score level. Still, you imagine Jose Mourinho will be the happier manager in the dressing room. A clean sheet will be his first priority from tonight.

HALF TIME

2020-02-19T20:48:15.763Z

HALF-TIME | Tottenham 0-0 RB Leipzig |

2020-02-19T20:45:25.710Z

43 mins: Proper hunt in packs stuff from Leipzig, isolating the white shirt in possession every time they can. They need to make this dominance count.

