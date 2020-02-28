🔥Tottenham ask journalists to complete coronavirus questionnaire ahead of Jose Mourinho press conference🔥

Tottenham have asked journalists attending Friday’s pre-match press conference to complete a questionnaire amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday, with England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, confirming “the virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife” with patients now under watch in “specialist NHS infection centres”.

A total of 7,690 people have been tested in the UK to date, with 16 coming back positive and eight discharged from hospital.

The government has requested any persons who have visited in the last two weeks the Hubei province in China, Iran, lockdown areas in northern Italy or special care zones in South Korea contact the NHS.

In light of the latest developments, Tottenham requested journalists attending Hotspur Way on Friday for Jose Mourinho’s press conference to fill out a questionnaire ahead of arriving.

The club wrote in an email: “Following the government’s guidelines regarding the Coronavirus, please can you complete, sign and return the attached form via email before tomorrow’s press conference.

“If you are unable to do so before the press conference, this can be completed in person on arrival at the security gate tomorrow.

“If you are a frequent visitor to our Training Centre you will only need to complete this form once, unless you go on to visit any of the locations listed by the government here.”

The questionnaire asked if journalists have recently visited, or come into contact with anyone who has, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Macau, Japan, Italy, Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Taiwan, Laos, Singapore or Myanmar.

Those emailed were also asked if they have been in contact in the last two weeks with anyone who is being investigated for Coronavirus.