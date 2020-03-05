🔥Tottenham and FA open investigation into Eric Dier incident after Spurs star jumped into stand to confront fan🔥

Tottenham and the FA have opened an investigation into Eric Dier’s altercation with a supporter during Wednesday’s Cup clash with Norwich.

After a penalty shoot-out defeat that eliminated Spurs from the competition, Dier left the pitch and jumped into the lower tier of the West Stand, climbing over seats after being “insulted” by a fan.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho condemned his player’s actions but said he understood Dier’s actions.

Mourinho said: “I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do.

“Because when somebody insults you, and your family is there, and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do.

“But I repeat, probably every one of us would do. I repeat, we professionals we cannot do, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player.

“This person insulted Eric, his family was there. The young brother was not happy with the situation and then Eric, I repeat (he) did what we professionals cannot do, but did something that probably we would do.

“If the club does that (give disciplinary action) I will not agree, but he did wrong.”