🔥Tottenham analysis: How the Premier League compares to when Jose Mourinho was appointed🔥

Tottenham are putting the heat on Chelsea in the race to finish inside the top four.

When Jose Mourinho took the reins, Spurs were 14th in the table and 11 points off a Champions League berth.

Mourinho has inspired something resembling a turnaround. They have been far from perfect, dropping points against Southampton and Norwich around New Year, but it is hard to argue against the impact the Portuguese has made.

After victory over Manchester City at the start of February, Spurs returned from their winter break on Sunday and squeezed past Aston Villa. It was the second time this season they needed something late to beat relegation-threatened Villa, but Sunday’s win typified their form under Mourinho.

Though they have not necessarily performed well in matches, Tottenham have eked out results. Chelsea will now be looking nervously in the rear-view mirror as Spurs creep up on fourth spot.

Here is how the Premier League table looked when The Special One was appointed…

November 20, 2019

Here is how the Premier League table looks now…

February 17, 2020

