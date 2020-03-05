🔥Tottenham analysis: Eric Dier incident takes centre stage with Jose Mourinho's season crumbling quickly🔥

Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup on Wednesday on a night where an extraordinary off-the-field incident quickly took centre stage.

Norwich sealed a penalty shoot-out win for the Premier League strugglers who march into the quarter-finals at the expense of Jose Mourinho and his side.

There was no shortage of talking points from a Spurs perspective – and that was before Eric Dier’s moment of madness.

Dan Kilpatrick was in north London following all the action.

Dier impressive at centre-half before incident

The match was entirely overshadowed by an extraordinary incident at full-time, when Eric Dier entered the crowd and physically confronted a supporter.

It is understood the supporter was abusing Dier, whose brother became involved, prompting the defender to intervene. The incident was symptomatic of the increasing malcontent at Spurs and disconnect between supporters and the club, which has widened since Jose Mourinho’s appointment, but began as far back as the temporary move to Wembley.

The FA is sure to take a dim view of the incident, which could see Dier in hot water and potentially worsen Spurs’ selection problems. The incident came after a much-improve performance by Dier at centre-half after he went on record with his desire to play in defence going forward.

Spurs’ season crumbling

It is increasingly hard to think of anything to look forward to in Tottenham’s season – except perhaps a fly-on-the-wall Amazon documentary, detailing the chaos.

Defeat on penalties to Norwich in the FA Cup fifth-round left Spurs out of another domestic cup and within days of having just the Premier League to left to play for.

They trail RB Leipzig 1-0 from the Champions League round-of-16 first leg ahead the trip to Germany next week and they will not beat the Germans without a dramatic improvement.

Even though they remain in touching distance of fourth place (and just two points from fifth), Spurs lack the consistency, confidence and cohesion to overhaul their rivals and secure a fifth season of Champions League football at present.

You wonder if the rest of the campaign will simply be used by Mourinho to assess his squad ahead of a summer of changes and a proper go next season.

Vorm gamble backfires

Jose Mourinho’s decision to hand Michel Vorm the first appearance of his second coming backfired spectacularly, as the Dutchman’s error cost Tottenham.

Starting for the first time in over 500 days, Vorm looked shaky from the off, nearly spilling Lukas Rupp’s effort over the line in the first half.

He did make a couple of saves, notably from Emi Buendia just before Rupp’s effort, but there was a grim predictability when he fumbled Kenny McLean’s effort into the path of Josip Drmic with 12 minutes remaining.

Even as No.2 goalkeeper, Vorm has history with costing Tottenham cup games with sloppy mistakes and Mourinho’s decision to start the 36-year-old – assuming Paulo Gazzaniga was 100 per cent – was strange, and ultimately costly.

The Dutchman threatened to make amends by saving Norwich’s opening spot-kick from McLean but he did not managed another save in the shootout and, anyway, the damage was already done.