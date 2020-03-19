🔥'Totally unjust' to hand Liverpool the Premier League title, says John Barnes🔥

Liverpool legend John Barnes has declared that it would be ‘totally unjust’ to award his former club the Premier League title without finishing the current season.

With sport on hold for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, the possibility of voiding the campaign and simply starting afresh in August has been widely touted.

That plan would have particularly cruel consequences for Liverpool, who currently hold a 25-point lead at the summit and are just two wins away from ending their 30-year title wait.

However, it is likely to garner support from the teams who are facing up to the threat of relegation from the division.

Still, Barnes is no fan of suggestions that the Reds might simply be awarded the trophy regardless, and says completing the 2019-20 season is a bigger priority than starting a new campaign.

“If Karren Brady’s West Ham were fifth and trying to get into the Champions League, she wouldn’t be saying that the league should be halted,” he told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“Just because her side is just about the relegation zone she is happy to stop and not risk the financial implications. Everyone is out for themselves and it is not right.

“You won’t hear Norwich say that as they can still get out of relegation – everyone has different agendas when we should be pulling together as one and recognising empathy and fairness.

“For example, I may be a Liverpool fan, but you can’t just give Liverpool the title now because they are 25 points clear and they haven’t won the league for 30 years [and] make everything else null and void – that would be totally unjust.

“I would write off the 2020/21 season – why do you have to have a 2020/21 season in these unprecedented times when there are still outstanding issues to resolve? In times of War, football stopped altogether, we are in uncharted waters.

“In these times we have to stop thinking about the season being from August to May as usual. What I would do is wait until everyone is ready to universally start again and go into the summer and beyond.

“The priority must be finishing all the domestic leagues and the FA Cup, which means we come back to pre-season training in three months’ time for a six-week period to get the players up to speed and the remainder of this season will start towards the end of 2020.

“The Champions League and Europa League really do not matter when you have domestic leagues and cups to finish, especially because each country will have different ideas about when football can start again and so you may risk different teams in Europe having different levels of preparation.

“This is so much better than scrapping the season now and not knowing how that is going to work, and then cramming and rushing next season’s start on time amid a global pandemic.

“You need to allow time to recalibrate by changing the calendar, giving this season enough time to finish organically while preserving health, wellbeing and fairness.”

Any delay to the season’s end date is likely to cause problems with the summer transfer window and for players whose contracts are scheduled to expire on June 30.

But Barnes believes football’s governing bodies will simply have to get creative in order to solve calendar issues going forward.

He added: “There is no summer transfer window anymore, it’s an end-of-season window. If the season is still going on in November or March then the window will have to be then, whenever it starts and ends.

“Players who are out of contract at the end of the season so they will have to be extended until the end of the season, not July as usual – the question is whether clubs down the leagues can pay their players for that long?

“This will only be for one year, I’m sure in a year or two it will go back to normal. But you cannot hold people to conventional timings for the next year.”