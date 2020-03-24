🔥Total overhaul of this rundown Georgian house adds £3.5m to its value🔥

When newly married, Charles Dickens lived near the law courts in Holborn. It was an area of large houses, slum dwellings and narrow passages, of the kind that characterises the Victorian novelist’s classic tales — including the one we all love to revisit at this time of year, A Christmas Carol.

This central London area was badly bombed in the Second World War and fell into decay.

Fine Georgian houses, too big without servants, became flats and bedsits. Now this unique patch is becoming fashionable, with restaurants, bars, boutiques and small independent shops clustered in Red Lion Street, a chic shopping and eating hotspot. Local properties are being restored as family houses.

In 1993, architect James Gorst lived nearby and bought a dilapidated five-storey 1745 terrace house for £200,000 from the Bedford Estate.

Inside the new-look Georgian house in Dickens’ London

Its top two floors had been bomb damaged and rebuilt, and it had been converted — badly — into five flats.

“It had endured 150 years of deprivation,” says Gorst, 67. “In 1900 it was a home for male down-and-outs, a sort of Barnardo’s.”

At the back, large, west-facing rooms had been carved up, windows blocked and 10 dreary kitchens and bathrooms cheaply installed.

The building needed a total renovation. Gorst upgraded the flats to appeal to barristers: “Victorian Farrow & Ball colours, and sisal.”

Happy family room: James Gorst and wife Charity Crewe with twins Frank and Honor in their totally transformed Holborn home (Charles Hosea)

His lawyer tenants stayed for years. Busy designing the ultra-modern houses for which he is known, Gorst also lived in each flat at various times.

“At Christmas it was like a Fifties novel, with all the tenants gathered round one table,” he says.

In 2007, Gorst met Charity Crewe, now 45, contributing editor at The Week news magazine.

They married and had twins Honor and Frank, now eight. Gorst continued letting out the Holborn house, but did up and sold their family homes several times over when the twins were little.

“I made Charity move so many times,” he says ruefully. In 2014, the couple decided they wanted to live in the old house.

“I didn’t think Camden would agree to restoring it to a single home, but I asked, and it turned out they wanted to encourage families in this area.”

Planning permission granted, the family rented in west London and Gorst got cracking. He thinks modern houses should be very modern, but that you shouldn’t try to turn an old house into a modern one. The house has benefited from the couple’s mix of ideas.

House in 1993: £200,000

Works done: £1.2 million (excluding architect’s fees)

Value now: £4.75 million

Today, its generous proportions are enhanced with a smatter of bold colours, details such as sleek glass pendant lights, striking oversized hanging lights and modern art.

Crewe chose vibrant green for her study, and vetoed the “old-lady pink” her husband first used for the master bathroom. Her Ghost chair and some Danish mid-century modern pieces, plus big, bright modern artworks, add zest to beautiful rooms that feature panelling and shutters.

Gorst’s taste includes sultry blues, hand-blocked wallpapers and striking marble worktops in the glossy aubergine kitchen he designed.

“I don’t like kitchens to be part of other rooms,” he says, so he designed a slim, reclaimed-brick extension to hold the kitchen along one side of the courtyard, with double-glazed floor-to-ceiling sash windows and French doors that open out. A reclaimed slate floor runs into the yard.

Beautifully bold: modern artwork teamed with a zesty sofa and rug are contemporary touches in a lovely old house (Charles Hosea)

It was all a huge job and took 13 months at full tilt. Most floorboards went, damaged irreparably. Once all the partitions were down the original layout was visible and brighter.

New oak floors, a new roof, new piping and wiring went in. Original sections of architrave, shutters and panelling were carefully copied and in the back drawing-room, blocked-up windows were reopened.

Behind the master bedroom, another former bedroom is now a large bathroom-cum-dressing room, arranged so that the bespoke shower doesn’t cut into the cornicing.

The new work is so sensitive and high quality, with all the joinery made by master craftspeople, all the paints hand-mixed and the papers hand-blocked, that it feels as if it has been there for decades.

But there’s also a first-class wireless sound system, remote-controlled heating, super-reliable wired broadband and sound insulation throughout. It is a house to enjoy with children.

The Gorsts moved in during late summer 2015 and this time there’ll be no selling on. It’s a family home where the children are excitedly putting up their Christmas decorations. If Dickens dropped in, he’d certainly approve.

GET THE LOOK

Architect: James Gorst

Builder: AJA Brothers

Plaster cornicing: copied by Stevensons of Norwich

Arabescato Carrara marble in kitchen: via builder (as above)

Slate in kitchen and courtyard: from Suffolk Reclamation

Painting in dining room: by Tom Hammick

Hand-blocked dining room paper: by Marthe Armitage at suppliers such as Hamilton Weston

Pendant lamps in dining room: from Heal’s

Philippe Starck for Kartell Louis Ghost Chair: from John Lewis

Danish HAY Soft Edge chairs: from stockists such as Viaduct

L’Oiseau Lyre Art Deco hand-blocked paper: by Adelphi Papers

Yellow velvet sofa: by Russell Pinch

Velvet: by Zoffany at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour

Circular geometric rug: Ikea

Mandalay fabric on bathroom and bedroom chairs: Rapture and Wright

Industrial pendant lamps in hall: by Fritz Fryer

Wireless sound system: Sonos

Wireless heating control system: from Heatmiser

Paints: Hawksmoor in children’s bedroom from Mylands; Sugared Violet in bathroom and Squid Ink on staircase, both from Paint and Paper Library; Charleston Grey in drawing room from Farrow & Ball; Invisible Green in study by Edward Bulmer