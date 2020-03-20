🔥Tory MP Maria Caulfield returning to NHS frontline as thousands of retired doctors and nurses urged to help out in coronavirus battle🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Conservative MP has said she is returning to the NHS frontline as tens of thousands of retired healthcare professionals were asked to help out in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Maria Caulfield, the MP for Lewes in East Sussex, will return to work as a nurse, alongside her political role. She will work night shifts and weekends during the Parliamentary recess.

She announced her plans as up to 65,000 former doctors and nurses were told “your NHS needs you”, with officials expressing hope they will heed the call to return to work and boost frontline health services.

Ms Caulfield, who used to work at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Brompton, also said the health service “desperately needs people”.

Ms Caulfield said: “I am very happy to use that time to help those who are ill during this time. I have got all my training for that hospital. I have still got that uniform.

“For me it’s very easy to get back into the swing of things, others will need more help to do that.”

Ms Caulfield, who was returned to the House of Commons with a majority of 2,437 in December’s general election, said she was granted an exception from the ministerial code to go back to work.

She said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “very supportive” of her decision.

Matt Hancock, pictured on BBC Question Time, has called for retired healthcare workers to help out (Twitter/ BBC Question Time )

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the retirees would play a “crucial role” in the fight against the virus.

He said: “We are now turning to people who have recently left the healthcare professions who can bring their experience and expertise to our health system.

“They can play a crucial role in maximising our capacity to fight this outbreak – and wherever they can help, they will be hugely welcomed.”

He later told the BBC’s Breakfast programme he hoped “many, many thousands will respond” to the letters, adding some former staff would be able to slot “straight back in”.

“Imagine if you’ve left at Christmas, for instance, you can restart straight away,” Mr Hancock said.

“For others who have been out for a little bit longer, they may need more of a refresher because, of course, it’s vital that we keep people safe, that’s the whole point of the NHS.”

Those returning to the NHS amid the outbreak will be asked to fill a range of roles – including non-clinical jobs – depending on their experience and the amount of time they have spent out of work.​

Postcards from the global Coronavirus pandemic

Mr Hancock’s plea was also echoed by medical leaders, who urged healthworkers who have left the NHS in the last three years to re-register with the necessary regulatory bodies to help fight the “greatest global health threat in history”.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “Our wonderful nurses in every corner of the country are preparing to change the way we work so that we can provide the right care for the rising numbers of people who will need it.

“But we can’t do it alone, so I am urging all recent former nurses to lend us your expertise and experience during this pandemic, because I have no doubt that you can help to save lives.”

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS, meanwhile said returners “will make more of a difference than ever before – not just to patients, but to colleagues and the wider community”.​

“It is only right we use every means at our disposal to bolster the frontline in the face of this unprecedented challenge for the NHS,” he added.

More than 3,200 people throughout the UK have tested positive for coronavirus , with hundreds of new cases being confirmed each day. The death toll nationwide is 144.