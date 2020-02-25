🔥Tory MP James Grundy apologises after he was filmed exposing himself to a woman in a pub🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Tory MP has apologised after footage emerged of him exposing himself to young women in a pub.

James Grundy, MP for Leigh, dropped his trousers while at a private event in a bar, after onlookers encouraged him to expose himself.

The incident happened in 2007, LBC reported, shortly before Mr Grundy became a Tory councillor in the area and more than a decade before he was elected as an MP in December.

After the video emerged, he said: “I apologise for my actions and for any offence caused.”

The incident is said to have taken place at the Rams Head Inn in Greater Manchester (Google Maps)

In the video, obtained by LBC, he stands in front of the camera at shoulder height and lowers his trousers.

The voice of a young woman can be heard in the background, telling him to lift up his shirt to reveal his genitals.

Mr Grundy became a councillor in 2008 before becoming the first Tory to represent Leigh in the December election.

LBC reported that the incident took place in the Rams Head Inn in Lowton, in what is now Mr Grundy’s constituency.

All those involved in the event in 2007 are understood to have been over the age of 18 at the time.