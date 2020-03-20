🔥Tory mayoral hopeful calls for congestion charge to be suspended🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The congestion charge and parking levies in central London should be suspended, Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has said.

He claimed the moves would make it easier for NHS staff and other key workers to avoid public transport, reducing their risk of infection.

Mr Bailey said Mayor Sadiq Khan should also suspend the £12.50 ultra low emission zone (Ulez) levy, and called on boroughs in the zone to allow free parking.

But environmental campaigners said London needed “clean air more than ever” and challenged Mr Bailey to explain how non-key workers would be prevented from claiming the free parking spaces.

One cyclist called for “temporary safe bike lanes” instead.

Transport for London normally receives about £25 million a month from the congestion charge and Ulez, and boroughs use the millions generated by parking charges to fund other services.

A spokesman for the Mayor said roads needed to be kept clear for essential journeys, but that “we will keep this under review”.